Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for about 2.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $256,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,469. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

