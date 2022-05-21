Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 89.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,096. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.