Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $121.13 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,133 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties comprises 1.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Cousins Properties worth $121,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 649,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,868,000 after acquiring an additional 416,096 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,669,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,551,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 591,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,136. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

