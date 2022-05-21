Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,854,097 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854,097 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 429,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,279,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,246. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.