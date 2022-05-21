Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894,300 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 1.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Healthpeak Properties worth $197,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 8,411,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,217. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

