Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 281,605 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,605 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Essex Property Trust worth $78,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.07. 1,091,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.85 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.70%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

