Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 673,234 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673,234 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of STORE Capital worth $49,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STOR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

