Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million.

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 21,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

