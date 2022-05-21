Centrifuge One Day Volume Reaches $121,195.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $63.36 million and approximately $121,195.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.15 or 0.12547043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 331.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00502343 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,620.30 or 1.85716798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033718 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

