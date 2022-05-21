CertiK Market Capitalization Tops $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,248.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.04 or 0.08304605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 210.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00508761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,932.83 or 1.80747749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008842 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.