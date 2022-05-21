Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.