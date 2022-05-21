Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Cowen

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Charlotte’s Web from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

