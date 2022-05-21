ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $75.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.