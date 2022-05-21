Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Wayne M. Woolley Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$12,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,700.50.

Wayne M. Woolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50.

CHW opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.15. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHW shares. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

