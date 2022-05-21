Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.