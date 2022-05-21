Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.29.

Shares of PLCE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $617.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

