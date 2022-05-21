Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.55.

Get Chimerix alerts:

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 118.41% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $2,888,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 45.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 749,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 232,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chimerix by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimerix by 43.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.