Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,948.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,948.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $21.62 on Monday, hitting $1,294.11. 348,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,014. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,233.25 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,487.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,562.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

