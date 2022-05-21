CIBC Lowers Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target to C$16.00

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Largo Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Largo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.81.
Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.
