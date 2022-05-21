CIBC Trims National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Target Price to C$100.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.12.
NA stock opened at C$92.04 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$87.71 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$94.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.22. The firm has a market cap of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
