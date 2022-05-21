Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,771 shares of company stock worth $138,629,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.