Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.66. The stock had a trading volume of 451,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.