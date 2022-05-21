Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

NYSE F traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 78,183,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,677,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

