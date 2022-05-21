Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. 626,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.