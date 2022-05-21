Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,585 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

