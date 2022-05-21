Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 10,841 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after buying an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,669,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,570,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.79 and its 200-day moving average is $317.53.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.15.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.