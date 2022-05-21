Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,677 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 97.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 1,256,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,202. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

