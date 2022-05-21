Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,868 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 424,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,308,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,389,000 after buying an additional 187,875 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CubeSmart by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 82,376 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in CubeSmart by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 1,412,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

