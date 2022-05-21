Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.09% of agilon health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,634,326.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,453.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,627 shares of company stock worth $4,146,996 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

