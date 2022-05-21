Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $372.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.66 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

