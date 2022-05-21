Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cintas were worth $56,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.17. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $345.33 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.