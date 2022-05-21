CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Shares Down 5.4%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.43). Approximately 30,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 225,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.70.

Get CIP Merchant Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Adrian John Reginald Collins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,982.25).

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.