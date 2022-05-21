Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $62.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.09.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 958,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

