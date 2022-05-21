Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Citigroup reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,025,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $3,690,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

