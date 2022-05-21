CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.39

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 18029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

CNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.