CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Shares Down 4.8%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 359,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,396,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

