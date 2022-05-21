Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coherent comprises approximately 2.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coherent by 6,515.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Coherent by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 234,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 96,875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $11,685,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coherent by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.39. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $278.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

