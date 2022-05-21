Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $168.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. 86,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,935. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.