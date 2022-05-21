Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,456. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

