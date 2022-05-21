Comparing PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) & Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PCCW and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than PCCW.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCCW and Lumen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW $4.91 billion N/A -$131.48 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $19.69 billion 0.58 $2.03 billion $2.06 5.37

Lumen Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PCCW.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Lumen Technologies pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

PCCW has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies 11.16% 18.72% 3.77%

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats PCCW on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCCW Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers compute and application services, such as cloud services, IT solutions, unified communication and collaboration solutions, colocation and data center services, content delivery services, and managed security services; and IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and voice over internet protocol. The company also provides fiber infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical wavelength networks; and unlit optical fiber and related professional services. In addition, it offers voice and other services, including private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; a portfolio of traditional time division multiplexing voice services; and synchronous optical network-based Ethernet, legacy data hosting services, and conferencing services. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 4.5 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as CenturyLink, Inc. and changed its name to Lumen Technologies, Inc. in September 2020. Lumen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

