Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,098 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,200,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.