Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

