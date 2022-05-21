Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 48.78 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of 55.07 and a 200-day moving average of 57.55.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $56,532,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

