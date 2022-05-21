ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTEC. Barclays lowered their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,749.51). Also, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,147.93). Insiders purchased a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000 in the last quarter.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

