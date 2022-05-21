Cook Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 430.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.35 or 0.12406091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 302.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00502828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.06 or 1.85670053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.