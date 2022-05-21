Corra.Finance Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $644,106.80 and $972.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.15 or 0.12708747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,156.17 or 1.84018396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

