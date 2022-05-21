Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSP. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.22) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 462.67 ($5.70).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

CSP opened at GBX 243 ($3.00) on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 337.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.