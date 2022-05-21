Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPLF. Peel Hunt cut Countryside Partnerships from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

CSPLF stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

