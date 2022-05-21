Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

