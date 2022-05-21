Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €12.40 by Analysts at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €13.40 ($13.96) to €12.40 ($12.92) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.02) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

